Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Bathurst Giants and Bushrangers meet for last derby of AFL Central West senior men's regular season

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated August 17 2023 - 1:51pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHEN it comes to the AFL Central West senior men's ladder the stakes are as low as they've ever been for a Bathurst derby.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.