WHEN it comes to the AFL Central West senior men's ladder the stakes are as low as they've ever been for a Bathurst derby.
But if you think that changes the intensity of this Saturday's fifth and final Giants-Bushrangers meeting of the regular season then you've got the wrong idea.
The grand final-bound Giants welcome the Bushrangers to George Park 1 this weekend for their last hit out before the biggest game of the year, where the hosts are aiming to win their fourth straight derby.
Ever since the Bushrangers won the first derby of the season it's been the Giants who have been the team on top in this contest, and even though there's nothing position-wise to play for they're keen to try and set the tone for their upcoming decider.
Bushrangers will have to take the longer path to the decider against the Orange Tigers in the preliminary final and are hoping a strong performance in this game can set a platform for the higher-stakes occasion.
Neither captain is willing to give any ground despite the situation.
Giants skipper Bailey Brien sees it as an opportunity to apply more of the great football his team have been playing over recent weeks.
"Even though we've booked a grand final ticket this is still a really big game for us. We don't want to drop any points coming into the grand final and going into that game with any less confidence," he said.
"I think we've been playing some really good footy of late and we've been able to execute the brand of footy that we want.
"There's still areas to improve. I think our disposal efficiency can be improved and our talk around the contest can be up but I think we're playing great at the moment.
"Our squad looks pretty much set. There's some guys in reserve grade who have been playing some really good football, so there's definitely a couple of spots up for grabs if they want to put their hand up for that."
Bushrangers won't be reading too much into last round's scrappy win over the Tigers, played in tough conditions, and captain Andrew James expects the team can make a positive run towards finals.
"It'd be great to win. We need to use it as a tool to launch into net week, get some momentum, and make sure that we're launching into next week in the right way," he said.
"We had a few guys out last week, and I was away too. The boys said the weather wasn't great and it was a bit of a sloppy game, but they did what they needed to do to get the job done.
"We'll be going in with a very decent side. There's a couple boys with a few niggling injuries so we'll wait and see how they pull up and from there we can come up with a plan.
"With one game left you really want to have your combinations worked out so we can come into next week with some continuity."
Meanwhile, the Giants and Bushrangers senior women's teams will be meeting twice in the space of a week.
They'll have this round's derby to play before they come together again for the preliminary final next week - unless minor premiers Dubbo Demons go down to the Cowra Blues in what would be a gargantuan upset.
The senior women start their match from 12.15pm with the men's match to follow at 2.15pm.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
