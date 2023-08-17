NIGHT work at two sections of the Great Western Highway from mid-next week will complicate the trip for those making the journey from Bathurst to Sydney.
Transport for NSW says traffic conditions will change for three nights (weather permitting) at Little Hartley from Wednesday, August 23 as a section of the Coxs River Road surface is removed and replaced and a barrier is installed on the southern side of the highway.
The intersection with Coxs River Road is where the NSW Government is duplicating the Great Western Highway for 2.4 kilometres as well as building a new road bridge over the highway.
Transport for NSW says next week's work at Little Hartley will be carried out from 8pm to 5am to minimise disruptions for traffic.
Traffic control and reduced speed limits will be in place during work hours and drivers are asked to allow for an extra five minutes of travel time.
Up the mountain at Katoomba, meanwhile, slope stabilisation work on the highway is also set to start on Wednesday, August 23.
Transport for NSW says the maintenance work, between Whitton Street and Albion Street on the Medlow Bath side of Katoomba, will improve safety for road users.
Work on this project will be carried out between 8pm and 5am, will run from Sunday to Thursday each week and is expected to be completed on Tuesday, September 5, weather permitting.
Traffic changes during work hours will include a single lane closure westbound and a reduced speed limit of 40 kilometres an hour.
Drivers are being asked to allow for up to five minutes of extra travel time during the work hours.
The new slope stabilisation work at Katoomba follows Transport for NSW's announcement in May that it was starting work on a project to "remediate three slope failures" alongside the trouble-prone Bells Line of Road at Mount Tomah to help keep that road open "during future extreme weather events".
Transport for NSW regional director west Alistair Lunn said at the time that the road had been closed "far too often over the past two years due to unusually high rainfall".
The work at Mount Tomah is expected to take seven months to complete.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.