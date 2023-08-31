A proposed rate rise by Bathurst Regional Council of almost 70 per cent will have devastating consequences in the community, according to one of the city's largest charities.
While community engagement is the next step towards a potential rate rise of 68.8 per cent over the next two years, Steve Medved, the mission team leader for the Salvation Army, said the rate rise could result in devastating consequences.
"It's going to be really heartbreaking for a lot of folks once those rates go up," he said.
Though Mr Medved couldn't provide an official number of people who are currently utilising the services of the Salvation Army, he said that a rate rise would result in a significant increase in these numbers.
"It's probably going to affect people who aren't using the Salvation Army at the moment," he said.
The current cost of living, combined with an increase in electricity prices has meant that people who are usually able to get by are now struggling to cover their everyday expenses.
Mr Medved said that, though a lot of these people are currently budgeting well and able to manage, a rate rise could simply push them over the line.
"Those rate rises could be the straw that's going to break the camels back," he said.
"That's what we're starting to see, those folks are now filtering down, who have been able to live life normally, working and paying their taxes, now with all these rate rises, they just can't cope in those other areas."
According to Mr Medved, this "for sure" will result in a higher percentage of homelessness within the community, and an increase in those requiring financial assistance.
The Salvation Army assists in a variety of different ways, including providing food vouchers, and warm clothes and blankets through the Salvos store.
And in recent months, Mr Medved has seen already seen a large increase in people utilising these services.
"We have noticed a change already within our doors," he said.
"We do our food vouchers, for people who are desperately in need for emergency financing to buy food.
"But we're noticing that now we're running out of that food sooner. Before the funds would last a whole week, but now we find that by Tuesday or Wednesday the funds are drying out, so that's how we're noticing the impact already."
And with all the people who are seeking out these services, Mr Medved said that he was worried there were many more who don't want to ask for help.
"There might be a bit of pride still involved," he said.
But he said that he would encourage anybody in need to seek out these services, as there is nothing to be embarrassed about.
Despite his concern for the potential rate rise on the community, Mr Medved also expressed his concern for the council, as having to resort to such extreme measures is a decision he knows won't be made lightly.
"But at the end of the day, it's the person that's really going to feel it, or the couple, the family and that's where my heart goes out to," he said.
