AFTER a recent stint in Bathurst Hospital, Portland woman Helen O'Reilly has a message about the health facility and its staff.
"Everyone was just so friendly, so helpful, nothing was a trouble to them," she said as she returned to Bathurst recently for what she hoped would be a much less dramatic visit.
Mrs O'Reilly, who has chronic lymphocytic leukaemia, came to the city earlier this month to have an infusion but ended up suffering a reaction that put her in hospital.
"I was actually up in surgical ward, because the hospital is so full all the time, but the service you get is 100 per cent," she said.
"I could not fault anything in the hospital or the exceptional help from all the nurses.
"Even the cleaning staff helped you so much; they'd stop and talk.
"I was in there [the hospital] for about seven days all up and, in that time, I could not find a fault."
Mrs O'Reilly was in Daffodil Cottage when she suffered her reaction and said the response from health staff was immediate.
"When I started to have problems, they pressed a button and I had doctors and nurses, you name it, within seconds to help.
"And I know that's their job, but the point is, they just went beyond. And I'd just like to thank them."
Mrs O'Reilly said she hears people criticising nurses for taking industrial action or criticising hospitals for a lack of staff, which is why she wants to make her own experience known.
"They [nurses] deserve every penny they get and more, they really do, for the work that they do and the dedication they've got," she said.
She will continue to be a visitor to the Bathurst Hospital site.
"I've still got the disease. It'll never go away," she said.
"I will be getting immunity infusions once a month for about four months and I'll be getting the chemo-type infusion here every week for about four weeks."
