ALCOHOL, drugs and and an allegation of choking has seen a woman put behind bars.
Maria Gordon, 51, of Simmons Place, Kelso, was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on August 10, 2023 to three years behind bars for intentionally choking a person and contravening an apprehended violence order (AVO).
Police documents before the court said Gordon was drinking a mix of beer and Jim Beam on New Year's Eve, 2022 at a unit in Bathurst with the victim.
The victim stayed at the unit as Gordon went to a party and later the Dudley Hotel, where she continued to drink alcohol.
Gordon returned later in the day to the unit, where the victim stayed, and had an argument with a neighbour.
It was at this point that Gordon, who slurred her words and smelt of alcohol, spoke to a witness and asked if they could go with the victim away from the complex, according to the police documents.
While the pair were at alternative New Year's Eve celebrations, the victim told the witness that Gordon had strangled the victim earlier that month.
According to the police documents, the victim had passed out as a result.
Court documents said that after the victim made a report to police, officers went to a home on Brilliant Street in Bathurst and spoke with a "highly" drunk Gordon.
While drinking a bottle of beer, Gordon told police she had no memory of the victim leaving the address.
Police noted Gordon was in breach of an AVO and conditional release order by having alcohol in the presence of the victim.
The court heard the victim participated in a forensic interview in Bathurst on January 2, 2023 where they detailed the assault.
The victim said it was during December of 2022 when Gordon pinned the victim to a bed and choked the victim after they asked for a pair of scissors.
The court was told the victim felt "scared and was upset" before they lost consciousness, only to remember being put in a shower by Gordon.
Police said they then went to a number of homes in Bathurst to find Gordon, but were unsuccessful.
Police tried again between January 3 and January 5 to find Gordon in various homes across Bathurst and Dubbo, but could not find her.
After an attempt to traverse (change) a plea of guilt Gordon had entered to the charges on March 22, 2023, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis maintained the admissions on August 8.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Darren Pearce said on August 10 during sentencing that Gordon "should not be punished for" trying to retract her plea, but described her actions as "well above the mid-range".
"We see more and more of these charges, they are becoming prevalent, and this is a serious example of it," Mr Pearce said.
"There is a real need for punishment and deterrence."
Solicitor James Taylor told the court of Gordon's exposure to violence, drugs and alcohol at a young age, and a brain injury she sustained through an assault.
Despite an intensive correction order (ICO) being described as an unsuitable form of punishment for Gordon by Sgt Pearce, Mr Taylor sought an ICO for the outcome.
"Ms Gordon won't see the victim anymore, which is a form of punishment. It is a burden she will be left with for the rest of her life," Mr Taylor said.
"The community would be better protected if Ms Gordon could continue her rehabilitation with the Weigelli Centre [a drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre]. An intensive correction order is suitable."
Ms Ellis took note of a sentence assessment report which said Gordon took minimal responsibility for her actions and attributed it to her alcohol and drug use.
Gordon also claimed her memory and decision making abilities were compromised by substances, as heard by the court.
"The offence of choking is escalating in the community. Ms Gordon mustn't be overly punished, but I must take into account the message I send to the community," Ms Ellis said.
Gordon was sentenced to three years in jail with a non-parole period of one year and nine months.
She will be eligible for release from prison on May 9, 2025.
Gordon's sentence is listed for appeal in Orange District Court on August 21, 2023.
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
