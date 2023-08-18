Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Maria Gordon jailed in Bathurst for choking charge, AVO breach

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated August 18 2023 - 2:26pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ALCOHOL, drugs and and an allegation of choking has seen a woman put behind bars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.