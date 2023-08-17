FACING the prospect of Bathurst Regional Council running out of unrestricted cash by 2027-28, councillors have made the unpopular decision to take the next step towards an enormous rate hike.
Council will commence community engagement as soon as August 23, 2023 on a potential application to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) for a permanent Special Rate Variation (SRV).
Initially, the option council was putting forward in its consultation was a cumulative increase of 68.6 per cent over two years.
However, a successful motion from councillor Marg Hogan - supported by herself, Robert Taylor, Ben Fry, Andrew Smith and Graeme Hanger - will see the consultation include four different options.
These options will be:
Only councillors Warren Aubin, Kirralee Burke and Ian North voted against going to public consultation.
Cr Jess Jennings had joined the August 16, 2023 meeting via audiovisual link, however, the connection later failed and he was unable to participate in the vote.
Councillors who supported going to public consultation were adamant that "doing nothing" was not an option.
"Bathurst Regional Council is a business. We are first and foremost here to serve the community of Bathurst, but we are still a business," Cr Hogan said.
"The external reviewer has told us that, on our current path, council will likely run out of unrestricted cash to fund its day-to-day operations in 2027-28, or sooner.
"I repeat, we are running a business. Doing nothing is not an option."
She and several other councillors said smaller SRVs should have been pursued years ago, but they weren't, which is why ratepayers are now facing a supersized rate increase.
"Had there been a different approach in the last few terms and [council] adjusted rates in smaller increments we would not be debating such an extreme level of increase now," Cr Smith said.
"The report presented from Morrison Low is purely based on numbers needed to be sustainable within our current service levels."
However, these arguments were not enough to convince every councillor, nor the enormous number of people who sat in the public gallery.
Cr Burke, who had been undecided on how she would vote in the days leading up to the meeting, ultimately decided she couldn't support moving to public consultation.
In an emotional address to the chamber, she said the amount rates could increase by couldn't be glossed over, and the community was demanding more transparency on council's financial situation.
"I understand that costs rise and sometimes we have to make challenging choices to ensure our council's financial stability, but as it stands, I can't today in good conscience support the proposal that is sitting in front of us without a clearer understanding, without the assurance that every possible for avenue for efficiency and cost saving as a council has been undertaken and explored," Cr Burke said.
Council will begin its community engagement before the end of August, 2023 and plans to roll out advertising with different media outlets, social media campaigns and a letterbox drop to inform residents of the potential SRV.
There will also be numerous opportunities for the community to provide feedback to the council.
The feedback will be reported to a council meeting sometime in November, 2023, at which point councillors will be asked whether or not to proceed with making an application for a permanent SRV to IPART.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
