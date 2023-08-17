Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Bathurst Rally stage in Blayney removed after outcry

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated August 18 2023 - 10:16am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Richie Dalton. Image courtesy of Roy Meuronen.
Richie Dalton. Image courtesy of Roy Meuronen.

A plan to hold a stage of the NSW Rally Championship around Greghamstown north of Blayney has been cancelled, but other sections in the Blayney shire will go ahead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Logan

Mark Logan

Journalist

Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.