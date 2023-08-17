Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Snow still on the horizon for high country around Bathurst

Updated August 17 2023 - 5:29pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SNOW remains on the forecast for the high country around Bathurst as a warm August takes a two-day cold turn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.