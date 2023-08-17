SNOW remains on the forecast for the high country around Bathurst as a warm August takes a two-day cold turn.
Bathurst had a cold start to Thursday, recording -2.7 degrees at the airport weather station, but that led into the city's 11th day this month with a maximum of 15 degrees or above.
The good times are set to end (at least temporarily) on Friday when the city is forecast to struggle only to a top of 11 degrees, which will be followed by 10 degrees on Saturday.
The Bureau of Meteorology's MetEye predictor continues to show snow for areas east and south of Bathurst on Friday night and Saturday morning as that cold change comes through.
MetEye shows snow beginning around the Jenolan Caves area at 4pm on Friday and spreading from there, with the best chance of falls being around 1am on Saturday.
If it eventuates, it will add to the snow received in high parts around Oberon, as well as some light stuff in Sunny Corner State Forest, in late June.
(From the airport weather station)
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.