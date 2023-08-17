THEY fought, many died, and those who didn't came home to no such thing as a welcome party.
But on Friday, August 18, Bathurst will commemorate the veterans on the 50th anniversary of the cessation of the Vietnam War.
Local resident Lyle Orreal is one of the veterans who was fighting in Vietnam when the war was officially declared over, and troops were withdrawn.
And according to Mr Orreal, the battle didn't end upon returning home - it was just a different kind of fight.
"It was extremely hard," he said.
"I came back to Brisbane - I was born and bred in Brisbane - and when I got out of the army I just took off and I've been in Bathurst ever since.
"The people in Bathurst didn't appear to be very prejudiced against Vietnam veterans, but Brisbane was extremely against Vietnam, as Sydney was and the other capital cities were.
"But Bathurst wasn't, Bathurst was a very friendly place to be."
Mr Orreal is just one of many Vietnam veterans who will be attending the commemorations held on Friday and Sunday.
Friday's service will be hosted by the Bathurst RSL Sub Branch, and will commence at the Bathurst War Memorial Carillon at 10.30am, with all encouraged to attend.
While the Sunday commemoration is conducted by the Vietnam Veterans Association and is a more intimate service.
"This year is the 50th anniversary of the official end of the Vietnam War," Sub Branch president David Mills said.
Mr Mills also fought in Vietnam and said that honouring those who died as well as showing support for the troops who made it home are equally important.
"We honour the dead but we've got to honour those living, and the families who support guys and girls who have been damaged," he said.
"We honour the warrior but we dislike the conflict, and it's the conflict that as a community we need to change, the warriors just go and do what we tell them to do."
