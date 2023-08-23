Shop, laugh and explore using Bathurst Community Transport

Interagency is an association of Bathurst community groups and services.
BATHURST Community Transport is not just a service; it's a lifeline that extends beyond transportation.
Bathurst Community Transport (BCT) offers its array of interesting group outings and travel experiences that are redefining the way the community explores the region.
BCT's regular group outings and shopping trips have become a highlight in the lives of many.
These group trips are a great way for our clients to explore the region. Every trip provides the perfect setting to forge new friendships and rekindle old ones.
The shared laughter, and camaraderie are the ingredients that transform these outings into cherished memories.
The upcoming months promise some great destinations.
As BCT's voyage continues, explorers can look forward to journeys through Kandos/Rylstone, Carcoar and Cowra.
Each locale promises its own enchanting narrative, allowing participants to uncover the hidden gems that lie in their midst.
The service doesn't stop at group outings. Bathurst Community Transport Group's reach extends to the world of retail therapy.
Regular shopping trips go to Sydney and the surrounding region. Recent escapades have taken shoppers to Penrith Plaza, Castle Towers, Orange, Lithgow and even Molong.
BCT is not just a mode of transportation; it's a passport to exploration.
BCT's service offering goes beyond leisure. The town car operates from Monday to Friday, catering to clients' every need within Bathurst and beyond.
Medical appointments, social outings, and even trips to Orange, Dubbo, Canberra and Sydney are all part of the comprehensive offering of BCT.
The Bathurst Radiation Bus, transporting clients to Orange for radiation treatment, exemplifies BCT's dedication to serving the community.
Accessing subsidised trips is simple, thanks to the referral system through My Aged Care.
For more information, call the office on 6331 3322 or visit the website at bctg.com.au.
In exciting news, Bathurst Community Transport has been nominated for Bathurst's Favourite Business.
With countless hearts it has touched, Bathurst Community Transport Group is confident in its place as Bathurst's Favourite Business.
Supporters can cast their votes online by searching for Bathurst Business Awards.
Bathurst Community Transport provides camaraderie and connection for our community, providing some unforgettable journeys for our lovely clients.
