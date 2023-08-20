It wasn't going to be a party without the flavoured cordials in marble bottles.

A.B. James was an aerated cordial manufacturer in Bathurst. In this week's photo, one can see a number of his flavoured cordials in marble bottles, known as Codd bottles, ready for a party. The table has been set ready for the guests. At this time, Bathurst boasted two other flavoured cordial works: Butler's Cordial Factory and Sherman's Cordial Works.

Arthur Buller James was a local legend. He was on Bathurst City Council, was a hospital board committee member and supporter of the Methodist Church.

Mr James' cordial factory, located in spacious premises in Morrisset Street, was started by himself in the mid-1880s.



The factory was well filled up and it turned out a large stock of cordials and other beverages daily.



The local newspaper noted that his drinks "are of the best quality and Mr. James commands the bulk of the trade of Bathurst".

IN NEWS AROUND BATHURST:

Mr James was a native of Bathurst. He was born in Piper Street on September 22, 1850 and resided in the same home all his life.



He first entered business as a cordial manufacturer in the late 1870s, when he managed Mr J.L. Alexander's aerated cordial factory and ice-works, before buying the business.

Over the years, Mr James employed dozens of staff, from younger boys to older men, the latter usually looking after the horses and deliveries.



He paid his 14-year-old workers 10 shillings a week in 1902. The same lad would come in of a Saturday afternoon to wash bottles and was paid 1 shilling and 6 pence per gross (144) bottles.



Adult men received 35 shillings a week.



Other juniors were paid in accordance with how long they had been there. Boys who worked for three years were paid a little more each week.



His two regular delivery men were paid sightly differently depending on their horses.



The two-horse wagon driver got paid 52 shillings and the single-horse wagon driver received 50 shillings as his week's wage.



Staff appear to have worked some 60 hours per week in the summer, reduced to 50 hours per week in the colder winter months. When a junior worker reached 21 years of age, they went on to adult wages.

Life for a cordial maker could have its problems, such as in February 1912.



It was fortunate at this time that Mr James had his own well to supply his cordial factory as the town water supply was becoming a problem in Bathurst.



In fact, Mr James considered the water supply problem so serious that on Sunday, February 18, as the mayor, he called a special meeting of the Bathurst Municipal Council.



A report from the engineer of the pumping station had been of such a disquieting nature that Alderman James felt the meeting was necessary.



He mentioned that the daily water consumption was 450,000 to 500,000 gallons and some 50,000 gallons were being used by the Railway Department at Bathurst.



It was decided to dig a crosscut 230-feet deep in the tunnel at the waterworks and to approach the NSW Minister for Works on the following Tuesday with the view of obtaining assistance.

Mr James was 80 when he died somewhat suddenly from heart trouble at the residence of his son Arthur James, "Bimlow", Pacific Parade, Manly.



"The late Mr. James had left Bathurst some five months previously to spend a holiday with his sons and daughters in Sydney and it was only on Thursday that he was forced to take to his bed," it was reported at the time.

Alan McRae is with the Bathurst District Historical Society.