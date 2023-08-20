Western Advocate
Our History

Cordial manufacturer and Piper Street identity knew the sweet taste of success | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
August 20 2023 - 5:00pm
It wasn't going to be a party without the flavoured cordials in marble bottles.
A.B. James was an aerated cordial manufacturer in Bathurst. In this week's photo, one can see a number of his flavoured cordials in marble bottles, known as Codd bottles, ready for a party. The table has been set ready for the guests. At this time, Bathurst boasted two other flavoured cordial works: Butler's Cordial Factory and Sherman's Cordial Works.

Arthur Buller James was a local legend. He was on Bathurst City Council, was a hospital board committee member and supporter of the Methodist Church.

