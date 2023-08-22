BATHURST Regional Council is inching closer to a supersized rate hike and, with an election just over 12 months away, it could lead to a long list of fresh faces in the chamber.
Community consultation is about to begin on a potential application to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) for a permanent special rate variation (SRV).
While council has opted to put four options on the table during the consultation process, the favoured one has been a cumulative rate increase of 68.6 per cent over two years.
If council decides to make an application to IPART, and it is successful, the first rate increase would be applied to the 2024-25 financial year, which begins about two months before the next local government election.
Ratepayers would be receiving their first rates notice just as campaigning gets into full swing.
And, for those current councillors who intend to be on the ballot, the decision they make could seriously hurt their re-election chances.
The Western Advocate surveyed readers about what impact a substantial rate increase would have on them should it go ahead.
The final question asked: if rates increased by 68.6 per cent starting from 2024-25, would this influence how you vote in the 2024 council election?
In an overwhelming response, 86.3 per cent of respondents had answered yes by the time the survey closed at 6pm on August 16, 2023.
Only 2.7 per cent of the respondents answered no, while 11 per cent said they were undecided.
Community engagement on the potential application for a SRV will commence from August 23, 2023 and continue until the end of October, 2023.
It is anticipated that a decision on the application will be determined at the November council meeting.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
