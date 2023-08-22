Western Advocate
Potential rate hike could affect councillors' re-election chances

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated August 22 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 12:00pm
BATHURST Regional Council is inching closer to a supersized rate hike and, with an election just over 12 months away, it could lead to a long list of fresh faces in the chamber.

