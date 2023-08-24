CASH, cocaine, and a cocktail of criminal charges has kept a 37-year-old man behind bars in a state of uncertainty, after he pleaded guilty to a string of charges.
Brent Ryan, 37, of Brigalow Street, Dubbo - formerly of Oberon - appeared by audio-visual link (AVL) from prison to Bathurst Local Court on August 9, 2023 where he pleaded guilty to:
Court documents state police responded to reports a man, later identified as Ryan, had taken control of an excavator at Autobarn on Stockland Drive in Kelso about 1pm on November 25, 2022.
When police arrived, they found a white Mitsubishi Triton with a laminated paper plate towing an excavator on a trailer.
Ryan was spoken to by police before he was arrested.
During conversations with officers, Ryan said he drove the car and operated the excavator, which had been reported stolen, despite not having a licence.
He was arrested shortly before his vehicle was searched by police.
The court heard police found $4485 in cash and 2.62 grams of cocaine in a black and grey Nautica bag, as well as three mobile phones, a set of scales, and clear freezer and small resealable bags.
Ryan admitted to owning the bag, cash and drugs before he was taken to Bathurst police station.
On a separate occasion, Ryan was behind the wheel of a white Mercedes hire car heading north along the Mitchell Highway in Apsley about 6pm on July 30, 2022.
A person driving a laden semi-trailer heading in the opposite direction noticed Ryan's vehicle veered into the opposite lane.
Ryan crashed into the off side of the victim's semi-trailer, causing them to lose suspension and air in two of their tyres.
Ryan lost control of his vehicle and spun into the opposite direction he was travelling, which set off the airbags.
Emergency services were called as Ryan grabbed several items from the vehicle before he ran off into nearby paddocks.
The court heard a DNA profile was found on the driver's side airbag on September 15, which was a match for Ryan.
Solicitor Keith Kuan entered the pleas of guilty on behalf of Ryan, who appeared by AVL to confirm them.
When considering Ryan's charges and criminal history, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said she "will not" sentence Ryan without a full sentence assessment report.
Ryan will return to Bathurst Local Court by AVL on September 21 to be sentenced.
