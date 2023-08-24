Western Advocate
Court

Brent Ryan, 37 in jail waiting for Bathurst driving, drug charges

By Court Reporter
Updated August 25 2023 - 9:44am, first published 9:30am
CASH, cocaine, and a cocktail of criminal charges has kept a 37-year-old man behind bars in a state of uncertainty, after he pleaded guilty to a string of charges.

