A SOUTH Bathurst landmark that has been open for less than a year has added a new award to its increasingly comprehensive collection.
The $4.6 million Central Tablelands Collections Facility officially opened its doors in mid-September last year after about a year of construction.
"This facility will change the way we manage collection items," mayor Robert Taylor said at the time of the opening, but he could have added that the facility would prove a favourite of award judges.
The 2250-square-metre building was awarded a highly commended in the conservation - interiors and objects category in the NSW National Trust Heritage Awards in May and followed that a few days later with an Australian Museums and Galleries Association national award for sustainability.
The Central Tablelands Collections Facility then won the special project initiative category at the Local Government Professionals Australia Awards on June 1.
The latest award for the building is the Local Government NSW Leo Kelly OAM Arts and Culture Award (for population 30,000 to 70,000).
This award is described as recognising councils that have excelled in strategic policy, planning, delivery and evaluation in arts and culture.
Cr Taylor said the Central Tablelands Collection Facility repository and learning space "provides state-of-the-art collection storage with climate control, specialised racking, equipment, pest management and security for regional collections".
