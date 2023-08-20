Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

MacKillop College students working in businesses across the region

By Lottie Wright
Updated August 20 2023 - 5:26pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western Advocate journalist Amy Rees working with Lottie Wright, of MacKillop College, who spent the week with the paper.
Western Advocate journalist Amy Rees working with Lottie Wright, of MacKillop College, who spent the week with the paper.

From life as a vet to caring for young children, year 10 students from MacKillop are trying their hand at jobs in the real world as part of the school's work experience program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.