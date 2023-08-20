From life as a vet to caring for young children, year 10 students from MacKillop are trying their hand at jobs in the real world as part of the school's work experience program.
Over 70 students from the school spent last week working in businesses across the region.
MacKillop College careers adviser Robert Kreuzberger said the work experience program has been an integral part of the students' education for years.
"It allows students to experience what the workplace is like outside of a protected environment," he said.
Students were encouraged during fortnightly careers lessons to approach an employer about working at their business for a week to gain insight into what careers suit them best.
Many have gone to work at Catholic and public schools as well as trade areas and early childcare centres.
Mr Kreuzberger said after this week in the workforce, the girls participating will hopefully have a thorough grasp on what they would like to choose when selecting subjects for senior studies at the end of August and when looking for jobs in the future.
