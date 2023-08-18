A MINOR Premiership and now the Western Premier League's golden boot - there's only one prize remaining for Bathurst '75 FC's James Christie to collect this season.
As Christie pursues the club's first WPL premiership in 18 years he'll be doing so with the honour of being the league's equal top scorer for the regular season.
Christie shared the award with Barnstoneworth FC's Carlos Castrillon after both players finished with 14 goals.
The '75 top scorer and penalty spot wizard was quick to thank his teammates for contributing to big season in front of goal.
"As everyone says, when you're a striker you're only as good as the team behind you," he said.
"They usually put the ball on a platter for you to try and finish off. It's a great reward really, not just for myself but for the team too."
Christie said it a great confidence builder to put away such a haul.
"It probably would have been a long time since I've put that many away in a year," he said.
"The last time I'd have done something like that would have been with '75 back in State League and I would have probably been 18 or 19 at the time."
Going into the last round Christie had a two goal buffer over Castrillon but couldn't find the back of the net in a 6-1 Bathurst derby victory over rivals Panorama FC.
Meanwhile, Castrillon picked up a brace in Barnies' entertaining 4-all draw away to Macquarie United, with the draw being enough for his team to earn hosting rights for their semi-final against Panorama this Saturday.
While Christie had to share top spot in the individual race his '75s side didn't have to share first place on the WPL ladder.
The minor premiership gives '75 the week off for the opening round of finals and continues their strong showing since they made their return to the WPL scene last year.
"To play for '75s back in the day and then to come back into this and - to be honest - blow the competition away, finish on the points we did and score so many goals in some of our games, like 9-1 and 6-1, is just amazing," Christie said.
"It shows how much of a promising club that we've got behind us again."
Bathurst '75 will take on the winner of this Saturday's Barnstoneworth and Panorama game for the right to earn the first spot in this year's grand final.
The loser of the Barnies and Goats clash will take on the winner of Friday night's elimination game between Orana Spurs FC and Macquarie United FC.
"It'll be an interesting game between Pano and Barnies. It is so difficult to play down there," Christie said.
"The field is so narrow and tight. Barnies have it down to a T on what they need to do there. We don't know what way the pendulum will swing for those two, but whoever it is we'll have to make sure that we're well prepared."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
