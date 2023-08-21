GRAEME Hanger believes previous councils were spineless not to pursue a special rate variation (SRV), but that's not the way his fellow councillor Ian North remembers it.
The two long-time councillors, who were first elected to Bathurst Regional Council in 2008 and 2005 respectively, were on opposing sides of the fence when it came time to discuss a potential SRV application in the chamber.
At the August 16, 2023 ordinary meeting, a report from the general manager sought endorsement for community engagement on a potential application to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) for a permanent SRV.
During discussion, Cr Hanger said he had long been in favour of council seeking a SRV to improve its financial sustainability, but other councillors had been reluctant to do so.
"There have been occasions where a special rate variation has been mentioned, and each time in the past councillors have developed a jelly spine and weakened," he said.
"Had we bitten the bullet, maybe 10 years ago ... we may not be in this position."
His comments didn't sit well with Cr North, who said he "didn't like those words at all".
"I'll go against what the councillor next to me (Hanger) has said, it hasn't been spineless," Cr North said.
"We've actually discussed it, and you should know this better than anyone, we've had positions we've identified that were no longer needed, we've looked at equipment that we had that had very few hours on it and we didn't need it ... we've never shirked."
He wanted no part in the blame game, and said council instead had to focus on the "here and now".
He reiterated his comments in the Western Advocate ahead of the meeting, which were that more work could be done by council before it takes the drastic step of increasing rates.
"We've found savings; we will find more," Cr North said.
His comments did not convince the majority of councillors, with a motion to move to community engagement passing with five votes from mayor Robert Taylor, deputy mayor Ben Fry and councillors Hanger, Marg Hogan and Andrew Smith.
Council will commence its community engagement process from August 23, 2023, which will include advertising with different media outlets, social media campaigns and a letterbox drop to inform residents of the potential SRV application.
There will also be numerous opportunities for the community to provide feedback to the council.
The feedback will be reported to a council meeting sometime in November, 2023, at which point councillors will be asked whether or not to proceed with making an application for a permanent SRV to IPART.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
