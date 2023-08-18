Western Advocate
Seven-month project at Mount Victoria section of Great Western Highway

Updated August 18 2023 - 5:47pm, first published 4:45pm
A crew member working to get both lanes of the Great Western Highway open again at Mount Victoria in March last year. Picture from Transport for NSW
A SEVEN-MONTH project will start on Monday to permanently repair a slope where damage closed part of the Great Western Highway during torrential rain early last year.

