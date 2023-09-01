INJECTING meth before riding a motorcycle around on the road has come at a cost for a 57-year-old man.
Ronald Bernard Dekkers of Bonnor Street, Kelso was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on August 16, 2023 of driving with an illicit drug in his blood.
Court documents said Dekkers was pulled over by police on a BMW 800 motorbike about 10.40pm on March 23, 2023 on Lee Street in Kelso.
After Dekkers was given a warning for his registration plate being partially covered by a P-plate, he was given an oral drug fluid test.
The court heard he then gave a positive result for methamphetamine.
Dekkers was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he gave a second positive test for the drug.
His sample was later confirmed by forensic analysis to contain both meth and cannabis.
Dekkers told police he injected the drug one to two days prior to riding his motorcycle.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read the charge against Dekkers aloud in court before she found the offence proved.
Dekkers was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving/riding for six months.
