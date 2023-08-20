RESIDENTS have taken the opportunity to confront councillors face-to-face over the prospect of an enormous rate hike, and they made it very clear they didn't think it was justified.
A fiery public forum was the prelude to the discussion of a report seeking endorsement for public consultation on a potential application to the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART).
People didn't shy away from saying what they thought of the prospect of an increase, which at the time was proposed to be 68.6 per cent over two years.
The general feeling in the room was that Bathurst Regional Council shouldn't be seeking extra money from ratepayers in response to rising costs.
Resident Sophie Wright highlighted the reasons council is considering seeking an SRV, which include impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, weather events that have damaged infrastructure, and inflation.
"So, otherwise known as, what every single household and business has faced in the last five years," she said.
"What's the point? We all suffered, we all had to tighten the strings, skip the holiday - we all had to figure it out.
"Did we get a bail out? Does any business owner, homeowner, person responsible for the family budget in this room get a bail out when they have not been responsible, when they have under performed, when they have buried their head in the sand and hoped it would go away?
"I would argue that if our council had one iota of the fiscal capacity that I have seen from local businesses and families to keep it together, then perhaps you wouldn't be writing such a pathetic excuse for hardship at the 11th hour."
Councillors also heard about how much households are struggling already, without yet another cost increase imposed on them.
Ed Windle said he was "baffled and totally disgusted" by the idea of council expecting ratepayers to come up with the extra money.
"Have a soul search please," he said.
"When I get into trouble, or my finances get tight, I've got no one to go to and say, 'Bail me out'.
"With the way of the world over the last three to four years ... where the lord do you think we're going to get the money to finance this increase?"
He challenged senior staff and councillors who weren't prepared to properly manage council's finances to "pick up your bag and move on".
While property owners will be the first to be directly affected by any rate increase, they are not the only ones who will be affected.
The chamber heard that landlords will likely pass on the cost to their tenants, while renters hoping to one day be homeowners themselves would be forced out of the market.
A current renter in Bathurst, Jardine Patten, would be one of those people hit on both fronts.
"I've come from a poor upbringing. It wasn't terribly bad, but I'm only starting to get ahead in life now," he said.
"I work professionally five days a week, nine to five, and so does my wife. We were looking to start actually putting money aside to get property.
"That's not going to happen, and if it's going to happen, it's not going to be in Bathurst."
Despite residents' obvious concerns, council resolved to proceed with community engagement on the potential SRV application to IPART, with five councillors voting to do so and three opposing it.
The community engagement process will commence from August 23, 2023 and will include advertising with different media outlets, social media campaigns and a letterbox drop to inform residents.
There will also be numerous opportunities for the community to provide feedback to the council.
The feedback will be reported to a council meeting sometime in November, 2023, at which point councillors will be asked whether or not to proceed with making an application.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
