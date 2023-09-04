A DASH through a residential suburb fuelled by alcohol has been described as a "big mistake" by a 52-year-old driver.
Cameron Peter Maynard of Boyd Street, Kelso, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on August 16, 2023 to mid-range drink-driving.
Police attached to a crime team in Bathurst were patrolling Kelso when they said they saw a white utility speeding along Kabbera Boulevard in Kelso at about 7pm on July 29, 2023, according to documents before the court.
Maynard, who was behind the wheel, was stopped by police on Alcheringa Road in Kelso due to the manner of his driving.
After Maynard gave police his licence, he was subject to a roadside alcohol breath test, which came back positive.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he blew a second positive alcohol reading of 0.140.
Maynard's licence was suspended on the spot.
Representing himself during the matter's first mention in court, Maynard said he "just made a big mistake".
"You put so much on the line," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said.
"I'm very ashamed. I'm not happy about it at all," Maynard replied.
Maynard was convicted, fined $600 and disqualified from driving for three months.
Once his disqualification period is complete, Maynard must have an alcohol interlock device installed in his vehicle for 12 months.
