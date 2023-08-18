THE season has come to a close for one St Pat's half but a grand opportunity has sprung up for another.
Cooper Neilsen will step up to fill the halfback role for the Saints in this Saturday's Peter McDonald Premiership elimination final away to the Wellington Cowboys following the second suspension this season for regular Pat's first grade half Willie Wright.
Wright found himself slugged with an 18-game suspension following an outburst at the referee and an altercation with the crowd in last round's loss to Orange Hawks.
He was making his first appearance back in the team following a two game suspension he picked up from the Bathurst derby against the Panthers.
It's a blow for the Saints ahead of what was already a challenging trip to Wellington but Neilsen is ceratainly a handy replacement to have.
Neilsen has marked himself as one of Saints to watch over the past year.
He was named the 2022 reserve grade best and then this year earned a spot in the Daily Telegraph's list of top 130 reserve grade players from around the state.
The former Parkes native is keen to get stuck in against an old Group 11 rival.
"A few of us boys, like myself, Zac [Merritt] and Aaron Mawhinney have played Group 11 before and we know what a few of these boys are like, and we have a little idea of what Wellington will bring," Neilsen said.
"Obviously we know what Blake Ferguson is like, and that'll be a big defensive job with him on my edge, but we've got a bit of a game plan to hook in on them."
It'll be a massive weekend for Neilsen who hopes to not only help the Saints claim an upset PMP win over the Cowboys but will return to Bathurst on Sunday to try and get the Pat's reserve grade side across the line against the Parkes Spacemen.
Neilsen will once again line up alongside Noah Griffiths in the halves, as he did during Wright's previous suspension, so there's a small share of previous game time together.
Griffiths was put on report last round against Hawks but avoided a suspension, preventing the sudden loss of both starting halves for the Saints.
"Having Noah there steering the ship will be good. I'll play off the cuff off the back of him. We had Willie out for a few weeks prior to last game so I've played with Noah over those games," Neilsen said.
"It'll be a massive weekend of footy. As a club we're all getting around it. There's plenty of boys backing up from first grade down to reserve grade but hopefully we can get the job done in both," Neilsen said.
"We've got similar structure in both first and reserve grade, so I'll be doing the same job. Hopefully that helps.
"We're pretty lucky to not be playing on the same day. Hopefully we can get the win on Saturday, have the break overnight and then return on Sunday morning at Bathurst and do the same."
In other changes for Pat's Jordan Boney has earned the starting winger spot, Nick Booth comes back into the side as a starting prop, Caleb Wardman gets a start at lock while Lee McClintock will make a welcome return to the centres.
First grade kick-off on Saturday at Wellington is expected to be around 2.15pm.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
