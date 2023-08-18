A BANKER, a survey drafter and a teacher who had nothing in common, now share a very special bond.
They served together in Vietnam.
And upon returning to Australia, the trio have had each others backs, catching up every year in Bathurst on August 18, commemorating the end of the Vietnam War.
Bathurst resident Bruce Irvine was joined by Warwick Brooker from Canberra and John McFadden from Ashford on Friday at the War Memorial Carillon for the annual commemoration service.
This year marked the 50th anniversary of the official ending of the Vietnam War.
But as the gentlemen reflected on their return to home, it's clear they left one war just to fight another battle.
"Before we got off the plane they said, 'Welcome home gentleman, you'll find the climate a little bit cooler. When you get off this plane get out of your uniform and into civvies [civilian clothing] and tell no bastard where you've been'," Mr McFadden said.
"That's what we were told, so that's why we stick together."
The three men, who were aged 20, 21 and 22 at the time of conscription, served together as artillery surveyors.
While none of them wanted to go, they said they were picked out and had no choice.
"We were all conscripted, we all had jobs, we were all working and then we got balloted in and you had no say in it, you had to go," Mr McFadden said.
"That's what draws us together."
The commemoration on Friday was especially important to the gentlemen, not only due to it being the 50th anniversary of the end of the war, but it's the first time since 2019 the they have been able to get together to honour themselves and the other Vietnam veterans since COVID.
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor also attended the service at the Carillon on Friday morning, paying his respects to the men who fought in Vietnam.
"I was actually called up in the ballot, my name came out, and I went for my medical and failed the medical," Cr Taylor said.
"But I had friends who went to Vietnam, so I've got memories of them leaving in fanfare and coming home in the dead of night and being told to virtually take your uniform off, thank you, see you later.
"That's the part of the Vietnam War that I feel was a wrong from our government [at the time] and a wrong from a lot of people."
Following the commemoration service at the Carillon, those who attended made their way to the Bathurst RSL, catching up with old friends and sharing stories.
