THEY'VE spent 20 years as best friends.
They've endured years living hundreds of kilometres apart, they've had their share of minor fights and arguments, but nothing has ever been able to tear them apart.
Not even cancer.
From when Nikita Stewart and Kara Farnham were three-years-old, they've been almost inseparable.
The only thing that ever got between them was 700 kilometres; when Ms Farnham moved away from their home town of Bourke, to attend school in Sydney.
This distance soon dissipated to only 200 kilometres, when Ms Stewart first moved to Bathurst.
But when Ms Farnham was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins lymphoma at just 19 years old, the pair were forced to face their toughest battle to date.
This would only lead to their bond being strengthened more than they could ever imagine.
When Ms Stewart learnt of Ms Farnham's illness, she knew what she had to do for her friend.
She shaved her head.
"It was kind of just like, when we visited Kara at the hospital, I asked if she was going to lose her hair, and there was a high chance that she was, so I just said 'well I'm going to lose it with you'," Ms Stewart said.
"I didn't really think about it, it was just if she is going to have a shaved head, then I will have a shaved head. We're best friends, we do everything together and we always have, so let's do this together too.
"It was just a small thing I could do to make it more normal for her."
And it worked, the two bald-headed beauties had each other, and their bond had never been stronger.
The pair recalled a moment; walking through the streets of Sydney and being stared at by hundreds of passers-by.
"We felt so empowered and we were walking around like googly eggs," Ms Farnham said.
"It was so empowering, both of us together just walking around on the street, with no hair. It felt good because we were in it together," Ms Stewart added.
Little did they know the journey that cancer would take them on.
For the few months prior to Ms Farnham losing her hair, and Ms Stewart shaving hers in solidarity, Ms Stewart kicked off some fundraising efforts.
She managed to raise $8000 to be donated to the Cancer Council, all through her Facebook page.
But the difference the head shave made, extended far beyond money.
The event was filmed, and added to tiktok, where it received 35 million views.
Following this, the pair were contacted by Optus, who were looking to use the story for their upcoming advertising campaign.
The pair were both paid $25,000 to share their story, and were gifted brand new iPhones in addition to the money.
The story touched the hearts of all those who saw it, especially those closest to Ms Stewart and Ms Farnham.
"They told our story really well," Ms Stewart said.
"Everyone we showed the ad to, they cried."
And now the duo can cry happy tears together, as Ms Farnham has officially been cancer free for three years, and the chances of the illness recurring is slim to none.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"I think now that I've been in remission for three years, that chances are very small, but I did initially get it again.
"So I finished all my treatment and went back for follow up scans and it had actually started growing back, and that's when I had to do more chemo and then I ended up having a stem cell transplant.
"It did come back, but it hasn't come back since that transplant and I've been in the clear since."
And the pair can now spend as much time together as they can manage, as Ms Farnham is now living in Bathurst while studying to complete her nursing degree.
She chose Bathurst, specifically to be closer to her best friend, and to strengthen their already strong bond.
"Nikita is one of the most amazing people I have ever met. She's just a good person," Ms Farnham said.
"I think Kara is really headstrong and has a really high level of determination but she also has a really kind and strong heart and honestly cares about everyone," Ms Stewart said.
This bond is something that the pair hope to have for several years to come - a forever kind of thing.
"She's the godmother of my son, so she kind of has to stick around," Ms Stewart joked.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.