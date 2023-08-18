Don't let rates debate spiral out of control

THERE is an irony at the heart of Bathurst Regional Council's shock rates announcement of August 11 and the fallout that has followed.
The press release that went out that afternoon said councillors would be asked to vote on whether to proceed with "community consultation" on a 68.6 per cent cumulative rates increase over two years.
In hitting send on the press release, though, and in failing to do the long lead-up work required so that the almost 70 per cent figure did not come as such a shock, council began a process of consultation that it might now struggle to contain.
It is a process of consultation not between council and ratepayers, but among the city's ratepaying community.
As letters to the Advocate indicate, ratepayers are asking themselves some uncomfortable questions: Are they getting value for money from rates? How does a 68.6pc rise compare with equivalently sized councils? Is council able to look within for cuts?
Beating up on local (or state or federal) government is a national pastime in Australia, where a natural cynicism mixes neatly with the idea that no-one (even an elected official) is more special than anyone else.
And the days have long since passed when a council was responsible only for rubbish and roads. These days, our councils, generally with our approval, are doing everything from environmental work to events management to economic development.
Apart from that, everyone saw the incredible damage left behind in the Bathurst region by the big flood of November last year and we all know the problems caused by the COVID shutdowns of recent years.
In short, it hasn't been an easy time for Bathurst Regional Council.
But then it hasn't been an easy time for many businesses in this city. With cost-of-living increases, it's not an easy time for many households.
Councillors may have decided on Wednesday night to proceed with the rates increase community consultation process (with other options apart from 68.6pc on the table), but it's hard to ignore the sense that the bigger debate has long since been taken out of council's hands.
As that debate is had, though, and in light of a heated public forum at Wednesday night's council meeting, we should remember one thing: our councillors are our representatives, not our enemies. Our council, for better or worse, is us.
If blind anger - rather than reason and logic - wins, then everyone loses.
