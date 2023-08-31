Western Advocate
Home/News/Council

Just how significant is Bathurst's potential rate hike?

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated September 1 2023 - 9:21am, first published August 31 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IN the debate about a potential supersized rate increase, it has been said that Bathurst Regional Council isn't the only council to consider it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.