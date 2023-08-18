ST PAT'S are within reach of an eighth league tag title in the space of 11 years but they know the path towards another decider won't be smooth sailing this year.
The inaugural Western League Tag finals journey for the minor premiers begins this Sunday at Carrington Park with a contest against Group 11 runners-up Dubbo Macquarie.
Pat's enter the business end of the season with 13 wins and a draw to their name.
Saints' only 'blemish' this season is an 18-all draw with fellow Group 10 powerhouse Orange CYMS, which remains the team's only failure to win a game this year.
It's going to take something big from the Raiders to halt the Saints' momentum.
The two clubs have already met once this season, resulting in a 30-6 win in Dubbo for Pat's, but coach Mish Somers said Macquarie showed a lot of fight throughout that game.
"The girls have had a great season and shown a lot of consistency, which I think has been a big contributor to our success. It's not finished yet, and hopefully we've got a big few weeks ahead of us," she said.
"We played Macquarie earlier this year over in Dubbo, and it was a pretty close game. We didn't really know what to expect from them because we hadn't played them before.
"They do like to throw the ball around and there's a fair bit of speed throughout their team so we'll have to be good in defence."
Pat's come into this game off a crushing 56-0 win over old rivals Orange Hawks.
"Obviously there's still a big rivalry there. I don't think that score accurately reflects the game. Hawks had some really good sets and we had to defend well to keep them to zero," Somers said.
"Everyone has those rebuilding years, and they're going through one of those, but it was nice to have a good run against them and hopefully we can take that form into Sunday."
Pat's are expected to be at full strength for the contest, which gets the day's action underway from 10.30am.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
