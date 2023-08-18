Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

NSW Ambulance attended the crash along the Great Western Highway at Walang

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated August 18 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TWO people have been treated by Ambulance staff after an accident along the Great Western Highway on Friday, August 18.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.