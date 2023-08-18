TWO people have been treated by Ambulance staff after an accident along the Great Western Highway on Friday, August 18.
NSW Ambulance and other emergency services received a call at approximately 3pm, and were notified of a crash in the Walang area, east of Bathurst.
Paramedics and other emergency crews made their way to the scene, where two people were treated.
Once assessed by staff, it was determined that neither patients sustained significant injuries, and they did not require transportation to a hospital or medical centre.
Police also attended the scene, and urge anyone driving in the area to proceed with caution.
Police also urge for anyone in the area to consider the weather conditions and drive accordingly.
