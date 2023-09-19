IT'S BEEN a year of awards and nominations for Bell Conveyancing, and now the business can add another impressive nomination to its 2023 list.
After being named as the Employer of Choice at the Western NSW Business Awards, business owner Kristy Bell is now looking to take home another title.
Ms Bell has been named as a finalist in the 2023 Australian Women's Small Business Champion Awards, a night that celebrates the growing number of inspiring and influential women in small business.
Out of thousands of entrants across Australia, Ms Bell is now in the running to take out the top spot in the Excellence in Legal Services category of the awards, which will be held on Saturday, September 23.
Being named as a finalist came as a massive shock to Ms Bell.
"I was pretty shocked because I actually didn't even know that the girls [her staff members] had nominated me for that particular award, they just did that themselves," she said.
"They surprised me actually; it was kind of cute and it was actually really nice."
This meant that being announced as a finalist was extra special for Ms Bell.
"It's nice for a small business and a woman, and I think being women owned and also run, with only women in the office, this is very special for us," she said.
Ms Bell believes that having a female-only office is what has helped the business go from strength to strength.
And awards nights prove to be just the ticket for a way to promote staff bonding, and to increase workplace morale.
"It has a roll-on effect. When we are finalists for awards or win awards, then the whole team appreciates it and works together even more so to make the next one," Ms Bell said.
"Everyone gets to go to all the awards ... that's like our team bonding that we do all the time, and it's nice to be able to dress up and get out and about."
Bell Conveyancing will go up against two other conveyancing firms at the awards, and about a dozen other legal firms.
On the night, they will have the opportunity to network with other powerful women in business, including award host, and accomplished journalist and popular broadcaster, Deborah Knight.
Awards will be presented in over 60 categories, from legal services to disability support, butchers and bakers, environmental, manufacturing, marketing services and more.
Bell Conveyancing have also been named as finalists in the NSW Business Awards, which will take place later this year.
