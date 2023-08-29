A INMATE "hell-bent" on not being constrained by the law has been dealt more time behind bars, after he was busted abusing a prison privilege.
Daniel James Jones, 38, was sentenced to three years in jail on August 14, 2023 after he pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to eight counts of contravening an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO).
Court documents said between January 27, 2023 and March 13, Jones called a woman - who is a protected person in an AVO against Jones - 15 times on a recorded jail phone.
In an effort to "circumvent" the efforts of Community Corrections staff and police, Jones had the victim's phone number on his call list under a relative's name.
The court heard each time Jones called the woman, he was ignored.
"Hello, how are you? Hate me all you want [nickname] but we are eventually going to have to talk ...," Jones said in a voicemail sent to the victim on January 28 at 1.41pm.
"Hey [nickname], I need to speak to you ... Please pick up the phone, stop this ... please talk to me," Jones said in another message on February 11 at 7.01pm.
Other voicemails were left by Jones on the victim's phone on February 3, February 4, February 14, February 16 and March 13.
After corrective staff blocked the victim's phone number from prison, Jones called a friend and gave them a message to pass onto the victim.
"Dan said they have blocked both numbers and he needs to speak to you ... can you please book a visit?" the person wrote in a text sent to the victim on March 15 at 2.17pm.
Jones later gave an interview with police on May 16 where he said "I don't care what you guys say, you will never stop me".
Police prosecutor Sergeant Darren Pearce told the court there was no alternative punishment for Jones other than prison, given his attempt to "manipulate the corrective system".
The court heard Jones also had been charged with 11 prior contravene offences.
"He has a blatant disregard, he doesn't feel court orders restrict his behaviour," Mr Pearce said.
"He took a privilege and turned it against the victim and society. Behaviour like this must have serious punishment.
"Police and Corrective Services are alert to this and will continue to bring these matters to court."
Legal Aid solicitor Keith Kuan said in response that each of Jones' calls to the victim should be considered individually, which would - in his view - place the breaches below the Section 5 threshold.
"There were no threats in any of these calls, which would ultimately fall towards the mid-range at best," Mr Kuan said.
Mr Kuan then told the court Jones - who he deemed to be at risk of institutionalisation - had numerous difficulties while in custody and thought of the victim as "the only person there for him".
"Certainly, the calls were persistent but I would dispute any proposition that this was premeditated," Mr Kuan said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read the police documents aloud in court and found that Jones "wanted to exercise control despite being in custody".
"Mr Jones is hell-bent on making sure he is not constrained by Apprehended Violence Orders, or the court, or supervisions," Ms Ellis said.
In delivering her sentence, Ms Ellis said there was no alternative for Jones other than a term of full time jail.
He was given a head sentence of three years, with a non-parole period of two years and three months.
Jones will be eligible for release from prison on October 6, 2025.
