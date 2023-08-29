Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Daniel Jones gets prison for breaching AVO in Bathurst jail

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated August 29 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A INMATE "hell-bent" on not being constrained by the law has been dealt more time behind bars, after he was busted abusing a prison privilege.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.