THEY say that change is as good as a holiday, and this has certainly proved to be true for the Bathurst Historic Car Club Swap Meet, which was held for the first time from Mount Panorama.
The Swap Meet traditionally took place from the Bathurst Showground, and was always held in the warmer months, but after a three-year hiatus due to COVID, and subsequent financial constraints, the club were in need of a new venue.
And Bathurst's home of motorsport just made sense.
The Swap Meet kicked off in the early hours of Sunday, August 20, with dozens of vendors aiming to buy, swap or sell their car components, and anything automotive related.
According to Swap Meet coordinator Lee-Ann Hagney, the vendors were all impressed by the change of location.
"I spoke to a lot of vendors and just sort of went one on one because it's a change of date and a change of time, because we would normally go in hot weather, and it's a change of location, but they just love it," she said.
Due to the nature of the area at Mount Panorama, with designated roads already developed in the camping section, it proved to be the perfect place for these vendors to set up shop.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"People are just strolling up and down like they would in a shopping centre," Ms Hagney said.
The new location was a hit for attendees as well.
As of 10am, Ms Hagney said she would estimate that around 1000 people had made their way to the Mount to see the spectacle of the Swap Meet.
And with parking available on the premises, it was easy to see the vast array of cars flowing through the venue, and the sheer amount of people making the most of the day.
"We've just got rows and rows and rows of cars," Ms Hagney said.
"It's amazing. We can't believe the amount of cars that are still streaming in.
"I thought it might die down, there was a period there for about 20 minutes where it did, but they are still coming in and there's just bodies everywhere."
Entry into the Meet was five dollars per person, with kids entry free of charge, and Ms Hagney said that this money will go towards necessary fundraising for the Car Club.
She hoped that the day would raise in excess of $5000.
And with the success of the first Swap Meet held from Mount Panorama, Ms Hagney said the Swap Meet committee will have much to discuss following the event.
They may just decide that the Mount will be the new permanent home for the event.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.