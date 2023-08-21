Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Bathurst Historic Car Club Swap Meet crosses finish line Mount Panorama

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated August 21 2023 - 6:25pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THEY say that change is as good as a holiday, and this has certainly proved to be true for the Bathurst Historic Car Club Swap Meet, which was held for the first time from Mount Panorama.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.