CAMPUS and accommodation tours and chances to meet university lecturers and staff drew a crowd of hundreds to Bathurst Charles Sturt University.
On Sunday, August 20, the local uni hosted an open day to showcase campus facilities and provide future students with an insight into university life.
Bathurst Charles Sturt director of external engagement Julia Andrews said the open day gave attendees lots of detail in regards to career pathways to follow.
"Not only will students receive first-hand insights into courses, checking out campus facilities and other student experiences, but they will also have the opportunity to meet representatives from our industry partners," Ms Andrews said.
One potential future student who made the most of the day was 16-year-old Caitlin Brodbeck, who hopes to study teaching at CSU.
Caitlin travelled to the open day from Cowra and attended with her mother, Cayley Doyle.
The pair were especially impressed with the campus facilities and the structure of the teaching course.
"I think this is a great option; it's close by. We've looked at Wagga and Port Macquarie Charles Sturt as well and this one is our closest preference and it has a really good teaching curriculum," Ms Doyle said.
Having the opportunity to meet university staff and gain insider knowledge regarding the teaching course was something that Caitlin found invaluable.
"I think it's pretty cool that we get to know the lecturers and the information and stuff," she said.
Caitlin said that this information helped to solidify her decision to study teaching, as she loves learning, and loves school, so intends to find a way to stay at school forever.
And now, she is almost certain that she will pursue this career by attending Bathurst CSU.
"Yeah, I think so," she said.
As well as enjoying the campus tours and the opportunity to converse with lecturers, she also enjoyed the food, entertainment and activities provided on the day.
The library lawn hosted live music by local solo singer/songwriter Harriett Fahey, plus Utter Entertainment DJ and PA, and a Circus Box entertainer.
There was also an abundance of food and drink vendors present on the day, including a coffee van, a Vietnamese food truck, savoury pastries, pizza, ice-cream and cheesecake.
In addition to the variety of food and drink available, there were also several university and community groups present on the day, highlighting even more of what the campus and the town has to offer.
The CSU netball, rugby and football clubs were present, as well as the student representative committee.
The Bathurst Visitor Information Centre, a pilates and yoga studio, the Australian Red Cross, headspace, NSW SES, and police and ambulance representatives were also present on the day.
