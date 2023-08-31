Western Advocate
Bathurst Charles Sturt University hosted an Open Day on August 20

Alise McIntosh
Alise McIntosh
Updated August 31 2023 - 5:56pm, first published 4:00pm
CAMPUS and accommodation tours and chances to meet university lecturers and staff drew a crowd of hundreds to Bathurst Charles Sturt University.

