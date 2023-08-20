After this rate rise consultation decision, I believe we need new faces on council

Five members of the Bathurst Regional Council voted to take the next step towards increasing our annual rate bill by an exorbitant amount on Wednesday night.
There is now time for Bathurst residents wanting to become a member of council at the next local government election to make themselves known.
Hopefully by voting for five new members to replace the five who supported the public consultation on the rate rise, we will have a fairer and more responsible council.
Surely those wanting the exorbitant price rise know how much hardship this would cause those with a mortgage, those on the pension or those with rental properties.
Congratulations to the three council members who voted against the proposal and all the best at the next election.
