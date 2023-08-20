ALONG with about 80 true believers, I attended the Bathurst Vietnam War wreath-laying at the Carillon, which included prayers conducted by sub-branch padre Howard Knowles.
At the service, we had the Corrective Services dogs with their handlers.
The dogs, when finished their training, are given to our ADF veterans to help with their day-to-day life after war.
One of the gentlemen at the service, who I might say was elderly, had trouble getting up the steps to lay a wreath on behalf of the Bathurst RSL Club.
Out of the blue, a dog handler (an inmate) assisted this elderly gentleman up the steps and stayed with him to watch him in case of an accident.
We all have our views on inmates in gaol.
This act of kindness has given me a different view of society.
