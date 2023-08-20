To paraphrase John McEnroe, Bathurst Regional Council, you cannot be serious.
What is this madness that enables Bathurst councillors to consider a 68 per cent rate hike while debating spending $4 million on a go-kart track for the favoured few?
Bring on the next local government election.
I am sure ratepayers will remember those councillors who vote for the rate hike and those who vote for the go-kart track.
