WESTERN Rugby League qualifying finals aren't usually one sided affairs but this year there's one important factor: The Orange Hawks under 18s side aren't your average junior finalists.
The imposing Hawks were a cut above the Forbes Magpies in Sunday's finals clash at Bathurst's Carrington Park, with the Orange boys running out 42-10 winners on the back of a hat trick to star fullback Harry Ward.
Hawks centre Benjamin Meagher and hooker Billy Morgan each scored twice in the dominant victory - a result that keeps the team's hopes of an unbeaten premiership season aflame.
"We stuck to our structure well all game ... and I couldn't get [the hat trick] without all of these boys. Ethan [Young] and Kaydden [Hoad] were amazing, and all the boys were great today," Wald said.
"The boys are doing a great job and so is 'Brodders' [coach Jared Broderick] leading the way. We just do the job for him, 'cause he's such a great coach. Hopefully we can keep it going, get to the GF and get that win."
Magpies coach Matthew Little said the team didn't set a great platform for themselves with the way they started the match.
"I thought the way we started the game was the way we finished the game. We didn't come out of the blocks and our intensity and effort areas were off, and that was reflected in the scoreline," he said.
"We've definitely got a quality side but we just haven't been able to string together a 60 minute game together of late. When we get behind we find it hard to keep our heads up and try to claw back that margin.
"There's a lot to work on but we've got that second chance."
Hawks set the tone early by scoring twice inside the first 10 minutes, firstly through a dummy half dive from Morgan and secondly from a try on the wing to Brodie Tarleton.
The score remained stuck at 8-0 for most of the first half as each side tried to find their groove.
Magpies had a brief period of dangerous play off the back of a big run from Matty Duke but they couldn't capitalise on the field position.
When Magpies coughed up the ball on their own 20m line Hawks swept in to score on the ensuing set through a Wald run towards the right wing.
Morgan started his second half exactly the way he began the first, by scoring in the first few minutes.
Magpies got things back to 20-4 through a Ned Phillips try but any thoughts of a comeback were quickly dashed by a pair of tries to Wald on back-to-back Hawks sets.
The first of those saw Wald use his pace to find the gap down the left edge and the next was at the end of a great passage of team play during a run out of the Hawks' own half.
Meagher got in on the try scoring action by completing his brace within a seven minute window before Duke picked up a well earned consolation try for Forbes.
ORANGE HAWKS 42 (Harry Wald 3, Benjamin Meagher 2, Billy Morgan 2, Brodie Tarleton tries; Wald 5 conversions) defeated FORBES MAGPIES 10 (Ned Phillips, Matty Duke tries; Sam Klingner conversion)
