THE ST Pat's Western Reserve Grade Premiership team told everyone on Sunday loud and clear what they're capable of achieving with a full strength squad.
The Saints outplayed the Parkes Spacemen across the field in a 62-10 hammering to win the elimination final clash at Carrington Park.
Saints' 11-try rout was a much needed boost for the club after their first grade and league tag sides went down on the opening weekend of finals.
Injuries to the Saints' Peter McDonald Premiership side had tested the reserve grade team's depth late into the regular season but with several key players now back in the mix it's full steam ahead for the second tier squad - as evidenced by the weekend's big scoreline.
Centre Jordan Boney came away with a hat trick.
Pat's halfback Trae Fitzpatrick, who was among the large try scorers list, said it was a super performance at the right time of the season.
"That's a pretty good statement game from us," he said.
"We've got a fair few of our boys back now, so we've got a full strength team. We had a couple of bad weeks recently but we've come back really strong here. We've shown everyone today that we're the team beat.
"We had a really depleted team over the past few weeks so it's great to come back all guns blazing."
Pat's announced themselves in a big way through tries to Will Poole and Boney inside the first five minutes of the match.
Metres seemed to come easily for the Saints throughout the first half while Spacemen struggled to get any rhythm going in attack.
Ryan Small and Boney crossed to push the lead out to 20-0 before a strong solo try from Fitzpatrick and a try on the right edge to Tekaokao Kairimu in the closing stages of the half took the Bathurst men out to an imposing 32-0 lead at the break.
Spacemen finally got themselves on the board early in the second half when Mitch Hutchings crossed the line.
Rick Newham pushed Parkes' score out to 10 with a try in the 51st minute, as Pat's struggled to reproduce the relentless attack they showed in the first half.
That quickly changed over the final 15 minutes.
In that time the Saints ran in five tries, which began with Boney completing his hat trick.
Among the highlights from the late run of points was a 60 metre dash from Cooper Nunan, who scooped up a short kick off attempt from the Spacemen and evaded several defenders on his way to the try line.
Pat's will now take on the Blayney Bears in next weekend's semi-final.
ST PAT'S 62 (Jordan Boney 3, Will Poole, Ryan Small, Trae Fitzpatrick, Tekaokao Kairimu, Lewis Bird, Cooper Nunan, Jak Colgate, Cooper Neilsen tries; Cameron Dennis 5, Poole 4 conversions) defeated PARKES SPACEMEN 10 (Mitch Hutchings, Rick Newham tries; Hutchings conversion)
