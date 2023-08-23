ANGIE Bean has a dream.
And thanks to the Bathurst community rallying to support her, she's getting ready to jet off on what will be the highlight of her sporting career: Representing NSW at the Over 34s Masters Hockey Nationals in Perth.
After putting her passion to the side to raise her two daughters; three-year-old Amber and one-year-old Freya, Bean decided it was her time to shine.
But when the family's house flooded in the November 2022, destroying everything, financing the trip to Perth was put on the back burner.
"They had to strip everything and they had to throw away everything," Bean said.
"We've been in between houses, we found a rental at the beginning of the year and we've been there until now. We got back home last week.
"It's still not finished but we couldn't really afford paying rent and mortgage. So we're all in front of the fire on mattresses, kind of camping there."
Not ready to give up on her dream, Bean put a call out to the community and made a gofundme page.
With the player levy $2,100 and then flights and other costs associated with the trip on top of that, Bean set a goal of $3,000.
And within one week her gofundme page had raised $2,000, leaving her feeling incredibly grateful and emotional by the prospect of her dream becoming a reality.
"It makes me a bit teary, it was in over a week I raised all that money and I almost cried. I said [to my husband] 'I'm going!'."
Bean has been playing hockey since she was a young kid living in Argentina.
At only six years old, her love for the sport began and her talent continued to develop.
So much so, she moved to Australia to play for the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Sydney, where she met her husband - who was originally from the Bathurst area.
When the couple were expecting their first baby, they moved to the region and Bean started playing for Bathurst City and Kelso on Sundays.
Turning 34 in January, Bean decided to try out for the state team and went to Newcastle to compete in the trials.
She was selected, and now thanks to help from the Bathurst community, Bean will be heading to Perth to represent NSW at the hockey nationals in September.
"Don't give up on your passions. Even if today seems crazy just keep going, don't give up," she said.
Bean thanked everyone who has supported her - especially her hockey family who were so welcoming from day one - and is overjoyed to be playing with and against the best of the best in Australia.
