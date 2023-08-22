THE best zebra finches in the country will be on show when teams descend on Mount Panorama to compete in the Zebra Finch Societies Federation Show.
Bathurst will play host to the event on August 26, 2023, seven years on from the last time the city had the honour.
And, Bathurst will be well represented in the competition, with local aviculturists Bill Sewell, John Hadley, Trevor Weal, Ron Weal and Tim Pickstone selected to exhibit their birds for NSW.
Mr Sewell, who is also the event coordinator, said Bathurst has always been a very strong producer of zebra finches.
"We've got some really good breeders here," he said.
The national show is primarily a team event, with each state to be represented.
NSW will have three teams, while Queensland has two, and Western Australia and Victoria each have one team in the competition.
"Each team is allowed two birds per class, so you're getting the best of the best," Mr Sewell said.
Judging, which is conducted in pairs, will start at 9am on August 26 in the Mount Panorama volunteer shed.
The judges will be assessing each of the birds against a standard for their class, looking closely at feather, type, size, markings and condition.
The best bird in each class will receive the maximum 14 points, while second place gets 13, third gets 12 and so on.
While there are individual awards for the top birds three and their owners, the points will go to their teams.
The team with the most points after all the classes have been judged will win the overall shield.
"NSW has won it 11 times in a row," Mr Sewell said.
Members of the public are invited to attend the show, where there will be giveaways of products and opportunities to purchase zebra finches in an auction.
The medals will be awarded at a presentation dinner later that night.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
