A MAN who described himself as "very stressed and upset" on the night that he drove drunk and hit a parked car has lost his licence for a number of months.
Santosh Neupane, 30, of Manchester Road, Auburn, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on August 16, 2023 to high-range drink-driving and getting behind the wheel with an expired licence.
Police documents before the court said Neupane was reversing a grey Mazda 6 sedan on Bentinck Street in Bathurst at about 1.30am on July 30, 2023 when he hit a parked car.
Neupane and the owner of the other vehicle got into an argument before police arrived.
According to police, once officers arrived on the scene, Neupane was given a roadside alcohol breath test, which came back positive.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he gave a reading for alcohol of 0.152.
Police said Neupane gave them a licence from the Government of Nepal and said he was allowed to drive.
But police checks showed Neupane held a NSW driver's licence, which expired on January 20, 2023.
A self-represented Neupane told the court that on the night of the incident he was due to pick up a friend and decided to drink a number of beers while he waited.
"I didn't feel drunk. It was dark and I couldn't see properly," Neupane said.
"I was very stressed and upset."
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said it was clear Neupane's driving was "literally" impacted by his drinking.
Ms Ellis then explained to the court that it was "the reading, the fact there was an incident and bad driving" that held weight in her sentence.
Neupane was convicted, fined $400 and disqualified from driving for six months.
Once Neupane gets his licence back, he must have an alcohol interlock device installed in his vehicle for 24 months.
