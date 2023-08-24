Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Good rain and a good sheep show: What a boost for the village of Burraga | Rural Notebook

By John Seaman
August 24 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wool judge Trevor Toole with junior judging contestants at Burraga Sheep Show.
Wool judge Trevor Toole with junior judging contestants at Burraga Sheep Show.

THE 62nd Burraga Sheep Show and Country Fair held last Saturday drew an excellent crowd, good entries in every section and lots of stalls and exhibits.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.