THE 62nd Burraga Sheep Show and Country Fair held last Saturday drew an excellent crowd, good entries in every section and lots of stalls and exhibits.
There was quite a good number of fleeces entered in the wool section and the interest and entrants in the junior judging section was great to see.
Producers in the Burraga area are rejoicing in about 60 millimetres of steady rain that has fallen during the past week and this has lifted prospects for an early spring.
Some of the country south of Gilmandyke is very green and growing nicely already.
Alistair Gordon-Smith officially opened the show and he is well known for his long-term work in the district as a biosecurity officer.
His work with pest animal control on behalf of the Livestock Health and Pest Authority and later with Local Land Services has been greatly appreciated by the farming community.
Thank you Alistair.
Neil Francis has provided these results from the show:
The Bathurst Merino Association-sponsored Hi5 event for five young Merino ewes was won by the team entered by Michael Stapleton, "Dromoland", Burraga. Second place went to Neil Francis, "Valley View", Burraga.
Merino ram fleece: first Scott and Donna Seaman, second "Fosterfield", R. Hynes.
Rockley Pub Shield for Merino ewe or wether fleece: Scott and Donna Seaman, "Fosterfield".
Junior wool judging: first Amelia Mitchell; equal second Olivia Mitchell and Brendon Mitchell.
Many thanks to those who supported the wool section and congratulations to the Mitchell family for being involved in the junior judging.
IN last week's report from the Bathurst Merino Association (BMA) Ram Expo, I missed the highest award of the day.
The Super Six event for six young commercial ewes was won by the team from Peter and Kaye Moore's Blink Bonnie flock at Tarana.
Judge Brad Wilson placed the Moores' team first from a top quality line-up of 15 teams.
The team who set up the BMA in early 1990s must be pleased to see a lot of younger faces who have stepped up to steer the association into a quite different future for sheep and wool.
FIFTEEN years have passed since the Bathurst and Orange saleyards were closed and the Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange (CTLX) complex was opened at Carcoar.
There was much opposition to the Bathurst closure, with the new site being many kilometres from the likes of Pyramul and Edith, but our local stock carriers have provided great service, especially their "milk runs" to pick up the small lots of sheep and cattle at competitive rates.
The regional yards have exposed stock to a much wider field of buyers but the days of going to the saleyards for a yarn have gone.
MY apologies for mixing a 60th anniversary cheerio to Rosemary and Bill Dawson who were away when the congratulations were published.
Thank you Bill and Rosemary for your valuable inputs to the communities of Bathurst and Oberon during many years.
Wishing you good health and much happiness in the years ahead.
ONGOING reports of shearing hold-ups in many parts of the district are preparing producers for this season as it gets into full swing.
Those who have had a reliable, friendly team in the woolshed for many years should count their blessings, keep the shed tidy and safe (for girls and boys) and make sure the sheep are clean and bred for plainer, free skins.
The future for our industry is vastly different than it was at the turn of the century.
A very capable breeder of medium woolled Merinos tells me that his cost of shearing a 3000 head, self-replacing flock in 2022 was almost $20 per head.
SYDNEY sale seven continued in much the same vein as the previous week.
Despite a weakening Australian dollar/US dollar rate, the wool market eased up to 30ac in the Merino fleece types. Better skirting types were least affected.
Crossbred wool remained unchanged, with traders being more active in this area, and Merino carding eased up to 20ac.
Traders are finding it very hard to do business at the moment. Pricing is very competitive and shipments must be made quickly, which suggests a "hand-to-mouth" attitude among wool processors.
The two major Chinese manufacturers had a big week, buying 33 per cent of Merino fleece, 44 per cent of skirtings and 27 per cent of crossbred wool.
Week eight has a much smaller offering of 37,000 bales to be held in Sydney and Melbourne only.
THE young parents took their month-old son for a check-up.
"You have a cute little boy," the lady doctor said.
"I bet you say that to all the new parents," mum replied.
"No, just to the cute ones," doctor said. "To the others, I quietly say he looks just like you."
***
SHE was very middle-aged and very out of shape, decided to exercise and was in the sports shop.
Humbly, she approached the toned and slender young salesman.
"What do you have for a fat old lady with a big posterior who hasn't been on a bike for decades?" she asked.
He didn't blink. "Why don't you bring her in tomorrow and we'll see what we can do?" he said.
SONG for the week: Don't Let The Old Man In by Toby Keith.
