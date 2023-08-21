THE Western Premier League grand final will make its return to Proctor Park this season after Panorama FC took down Barnstoneworth United FC 4-3 in a cracking semi-final contest in Orange on Saturday.
Two goals for the Goats inside the last 20 minutes of action at Jack Brabham Park broke a 2-all half-time deadlock, taking them within one more victory of a return to the grand final.
The win for Panorama sets up meeting with minor premiers Bathurst '75 next weekend and ensures that this year's WPL grand final will take place at Proctor Park.
"I thought the first half was back and forth a little bit but I thought our boys had the better run of things in the second half, and 4-2 would have been a better reflection of the game, but in the emotion and euphoria of getting the fourth goal they switched off for a minute after the kick-off," coach Ricky Guihot said.
"There were a few of our guys who were hurting a bit after last weekend [after Panorama's loss to '75]. It's not so much about the result but the way they went about it and they that they prepared for the game on the weekend, which was hands down a lot better than the way they prepared the week before.
"It's about how they prepare themselves and the want and desire that they have. It was such a great performance across the board."
It was a dream start for the Goats on Saturday when Will Fitzpatrick's deflected shot soared over the Barnies keeper for the opening goal in the fourth minute.
Parity was restored in stunning fashion only 12 minutes later when a Barnstoneworth free kick bounced the way of Grant Koch, who punched home a brilliant half-volley into the right side of the Panorama goal.
Barnies took the lead for the first time eight minutes out from the break, once again converting from a free kick when a header found its way to Jarvis Marat at the opposite post.
The one goal cushion couldn't be taken into half-time.
Panorama found a response when Matt Hobby got onto the end of a well directed long ball behind the Orange defence from Steve Long and made no mistake with the finish.
Following a back and forth start to the second half the deadlock was broken by Panorama in the 70th minute when Jaiden Culbert latched onto the end of another pinpoint cross from Long.
Culbert then played a part in putting the result beyond doubt when his cross to the middle of the park on a counter attack found an open Dylan White, who found the back of the net 90 seconds into injury time.
Barnies scoring machine Carlos Castrillon found a consolation goal just before the full-time whistle when some clever footwork gave him the space he needed to put the shot away.
The loss sees the Orange men forced into a semi-final meeting with elimination final winners Dubbo Macquarie this weekend.
PANORAMA FC 4 (Will Fitzpatrick 4', Matt Hobby 40', Jaiden Culbert 70', Dylan White 90+2') defeated BARNSTONEWORTH UNITED FC 3 (Grant Koch 19', Jarvis Marat 37', Carlos Castrillon 90+4')
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.