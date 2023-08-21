Western Advocatesport
Panorama FC proves too good for Barnstoneworth FC in Western Premier League major semi-final

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated August 21 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 1:00pm
THE Western Premier League grand final will make its return to Proctor Park this season after Panorama FC took down Barnstoneworth United FC 4-3 in a cracking semi-final contest in Orange on Saturday.

