POSING for a photo before stealing a christening dress in an 'unprofessional' break and enter attempt has put a woman on the path to prison.
Amanda Lee Holman, 28, of Fogarty Lane, Wattle Flat stood before Bathurst Local Court on August 16, 2023 to be sentenced for an aggravated break and enter with intent to steal.
Facing a 14 year maximum prison sentence, Holman maintained her guilty plea, which had already been entered.
Holman was captured on CCTV footage in a white Toyota Hilux that tailgated a vehicle to gain access into a basement carpark on Foreshore Boulevard in Woolooware about 10pm on January 20, 2023, court documents said.
After the vehicle was parked, Holman got out of the front passenger side door with a male co-accused.
They approached a Lamborghini and posed for a photo, before Holman went inside the building's mailroom and took three packages.
The court heard one of the boxes had a white christening dress inside, worth $139.95.
Holman went back to the vehicle, which police later did checks on and found it had been reported as stolen from a Kogarah home that day.
Investigating police were able to identify Holman through a number of other unrelated stealing matters.
She was then listed as a wanted person.
During sentencing, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis refused to accept Holman's late insight into the matter, and echoed her sentiments to the court.
"She said she didn't realise what she was doing was wrong until she got caught. I don't believe that," Ms Ellis said.
Legal Aid solicitor Joseph Harding said while there was a degree of planning by his client - who had spent one night in custody for the matter - it was "far from professional; it wasn't sophisticated".
Mr Harding then said Holman's behaviour was fuelled by drugs and "antisocial peers", before he explained Holman had self-referred to drug-related programs.
Ms Ellis said in return Holman's compliance in the act showed a "high degree of criminality".
"There is a question mark in relation to Ms Holman's ability to not be influenced to commit further crimes," Ms Ellis said.
"I question whether she is able to function without being influenced."
Holman was placed on an intensive correction order for 12 months, with the condition she has no drugs or alcohol for the entire period.
