Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Amanda Lee Holman in Bathurst Court for break and enter

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
September 3 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

POSING for a photo before stealing a christening dress in an 'unprofessional' break and enter attempt has put a woman on the path to prison.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.