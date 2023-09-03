A MAN has been found guilty by a court of having a stolen mountain bike, after he lied to police and said it was his.
Lance Jackson, 30, of Duffy Street, Narromine was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on August 16, 2023 of having a stolen item.
Court documents said police went to George Street in Bathurst about 1pm on February 23, 2023 in relation to a brawl when they saw Jackson walking along Parish Lane in Bathurst with a Diamondback Overdrive 29 mountain bike.
Believing Jackson was involved in the fight, police stopped him at the intersection with Church Street.
After explaining he was only witness to the brawl, Jackson was then questioned about the bike, which he claimed to be his.
After taking photos of the item and explaining to Jackson they would make further inquiries into the bike, the officers left.
The court heard about 2.20pm the same day, a person went to Bathurst Police Station to make a report about their mountain bike being stolen from a high school in the area.
Police said the victim showed photos of the bike and immediately recognised it from their interaction with Jackson.
Police said they went to a home on Kirkland Road in Kelso about 3.30pm and spoke with Jackson.
He said a person involved in the fight earlier in the day had given him the bike.
"(Expletive) oath it's an expensive bike, I wouldn't say no to taking it," he said.
The bike was then seized by police and returned to its owner.
During sentencing in open court, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read the charge against Jackson aloud before she found the matter proved in his absence.
Jackson was convicted and fined $600.
