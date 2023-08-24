BATHURST Historic Car Club hosted a massive Swap Meet recently, and it was motor enthusiasts paradise.
The Bathurst Historic Car Club has hosted the event for more than 30 years, but that came to a halt in the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
This year they returned with the Bathurst Swap Meet 2023 set to the backdrop of Australia's home of motorsport, Mount Panorama.
The day provides an opportunity for car, motorcycle and machinery enthusiasts to source, swap and sell items to interested buyers.
There was plenty on show including, car parts, tools, antiques and toys; there was somehing for everyone.
The Western Advocate was there on Sunday and we have compiled a gallery of some of the scenes and people we met on the day.
