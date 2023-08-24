Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Photos: Bathurst Historic Car Club hosts Swap Meet at Mount Panorama

Updated August 24 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST Historic Car Club hosted a massive Swap Meet recently, and it was motor enthusiasts paradise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.