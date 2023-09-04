WHEN more than 20 mature trees got the chop in Hereford Street in 2022, it sparked a 150-person-strong protest questioning council's decision making and lack of communication.
It's something Bathurst Regional councillors don't want to see happen again, which is why Kirralee Burke and Marg Hogan joined forces for a successful motion to create a new policy to increase the protection of trees in the area.
In the development of the policy, council staff have been directed to include consultation with key community groups, and reviewing the current policies and benchmarking this against councils that are delivering best practice in this area in their regions.
The report on the motion, which was adopted at council's August 16, 2023 meeting, referenced the loss of trees in Hereford Street and the questions it sparked, including:
Through the creation of a new policy, councillors Burke and Hogan want to "commence a process that will seek to answer those questions", and give assurance to the community that council is committed to protecting and enhancing the natural environment.
Cr Burke commended the efforts of council to plant new trees in Bathurst, but she remains concerned about the loss of mature trees.
"Along Hereford Street, many of us witnessed the saddening sight of the mature trees being removed and it's been a bit of a thorn in a lot of people's side. It was sad to have happen," she said.
"We just want to know that council's committed to not only planting new trees, but that the council is deeply rooted - pardon the pun - in the philosophy of preserving all of our mature ones.
"These trees, especially on public land, belong to everyone. They belong to our kids, and my kids, and our future generations. Their removal is just not a loss of greenery, but a loss of the beautification of our town and our heritage.
"We cannot and should not witness another significant removal of trees."
While it will be up to council staff to develop a suitable policy, Cr Hogan suggested it could include a register of significant trees or a trigger system for consultation if a significant tree could be scheduled for removal.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.