Living Wellness Events hosted its 10th Psychic Expo at Bathurst Panthers Leagues Club recently.
The event exhibited a selection of stalls which covered all things eco-friendly, wellness and spirituality where you could find everything: candles, jewelry, crystals, Tibetan bowls, tarot and Oracle Cards just to name a few.
There were also stage presentations which covered numerous topics including mediumship, psychic answers and more.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow took a look beyond on Sunday to check the aura on the scene and take a few snaps of the guests and stall holders who were there.
Plenty of local goods were also on display from day spa experiences to local art. They can all be found by taking a look through the gallery above.
