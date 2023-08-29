A MAN'S "pretty dumb" comments have landed him in hot water, after he was captured on CCTV hurling abuse at people while drunk.
Joshua Luke Farrell, 42, of Parnham Street, Bathurst was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on August 14, 2023 after he pleaded guilty to contravening an Apprehended Personal Violence Order (APVO).
After 11 bottles of beer, Farrell began to yell at a person near his home, calling them a "junkie" - as heard on CCTV footage - about 7.30pm on November 9, 2022, court papers said.
"Keep your mouth shut you stupid junkie or I'll get ya," Farrell said.
As one of the victim's in the matter walked out of their nearby home and waved their hands in the air, Farrell shouted "yeah there he is everyone, watching you, you gutless (expletive)".
Documents tendered to the court said Farrell, who went on to call another person a name, was in breach of an APVO by his actions.
After being made aware of the incident, officers went to Farrell's home on Parnham Place in West Bathurst on December 3.
During conversations with police, Farrell said while he couldn't recall the entire incident, he did remember yelling.
Solicitor Angus Edwards said during sentencing the APVO breach "clearly occurred because Mr Farrell had too much to drink".
The court heard through Mr Edwards that Farrell had completed the Magistrates Early Referral Into Treatment (MERIT) program, which had made a "vast difference" in his life.
Mr Edwards also mentioned Farrell had had no alcohol since May of 2023.
"Everything came to a head at that time," Mr Edwards said, speaking of the passing of two of Farrell's relatives.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said this was clearly a case of "people who've had too much alcohol thinking they're being smart with witty comments, but are actually being pretty dumb".
Farrell was placed on a community correction order for 12 months, with the condition he has no alcohol for three months.
"This might be a good step forward for me," Farrell said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.