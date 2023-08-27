FROM school principal to beat policing.
It's quite a change, but one the city's new cop, Will Lindsay, has taken in his stride.
He is one of 159 new officers attested at a formal ceremony at Goulburn Police Academy on June 18, and was assigned to Chifley Police District this week.
Constable Lindsay's arrival at Bathurst station marks the start of a three-year stint in general duties - and the realisation of a lifelong dream.
For the last 15 years, he worked in education, and most recently was deputy principal and principal at a number of small schools in the region.
"Policing is something that I wanted to do for a long while, but decided to go down the executive route of education," he explained.
He said when he made the decision to try education, he was at the stage where he wasn't prepared "to give up my weekends".
"But going into the executive route of education, most of your weekends are taken up anyway with admin," he said.
Constable Lindsay said he got to the stage where he thought "I have to have a go at this".
"It's something I wanted to do for a while and if I didn't do it, I would always be thinking ... what if?"
He said he is excited for what lies ahead.
"Through the academy process, we were told the other day that there are over 200 jobs in the NSW Police Force, so the variety is there to pursue whatever avenue we want.
"At the minute, it's three years in general duties in Bathurst, and I'm looking forward to it."
Having worked in Mudgee, and coming from Dubbo, Constable Lindsay said he feels right at home in the region, knows the area well and is looking forward to being part of the community.
Chifley's top cop, Superintendent Bob Noble, welcomed the new officer, saying it was great to have him on board.
"It's good for Chifley and Bathurst Police Station," he said.
"We're really happy to have Will on board. Obviously he comes to us with a background in education; he's already got a very well-rounded skillset.
"We just hope to make a few additions to that. Obviously he's a mature fellow, which we welcome. I think he'll pick it up really quick and be a real asset to us and a valued member of the team.
"I love seeing new people come to the organisation and see their careers start. It's a big thrill."
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole also welcomed Constable Lindsay to the job.
"Policing is like no other profession; it is a selfless career where officers run towards danger to protect us and the wider community rather than the natural instinct to run in the opposite direction," he said.
"We thank them all for this service and their commitment to the people of NSW."
