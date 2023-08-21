NEW course, same result.
Bathurst's Kellie Gibson and Miller Rivett were once again the first woman and man across the finishing line respectively at the Mudgee Running Festival's 10km event on Sunday.
There was a change to the 10km event this year, replacing the two-lap circuit with an out-and-back run that adds a small climb near the midway point, but that was no bother to the winning Bathurst duo.
It was almost a 1-2-3 clean sweep for Bathurst in the men's race.
Rivett came across the line first in a time of 34 minutes and 55 seconds, sprinting ahead of fellow Bathurst runner Matthew Ferguson to win by just 10 seconds.
Bathurst's Charley Gibson (37:33) came across the line fourth, completing a great showing in the race for the Run Riot crew.
Kellie Gibson 43:14 was a dominant winner of the women's event, finishing well clear of runner-up Emily Stone (46:17).
Hollee North was another standout performer for Bathurst, coming home runner-up in the half marathon with a time of 1:32:40.
Run Riot's Wes Gibson, who was a top 10 finisher in the half marathon, said it was great to see such a strong showing once again from Bathurst competitors.
"There was quite a few Bathurst runners up there, which was great to see. Miller, Matt and Charley actually backed up to do the 5km, where Miller was second, Matt was third and Charley was fourth," he said.
"It was probably one of the biggest events they've had there since COVID, with around 900 regos. It's great to see things just about back to normal, with the exception of numbers being down a little in the marathon.
"It's a great local event. These sorts of events are especially great for the kids coming through the pathways for them to try and get some positive results."
Dean Robinson (02:44:52) was in a class of his own to win the marathon
The battle for the runner-up finish was a much more intense battle, won by Niall Johnston (3:14:30) by just three seconds over Darryl Johnson.
Jenny Wood 3:33:03 was the women's marathon champion.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
